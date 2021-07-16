PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $86,691.65 and approximately $394.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00048755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.11 or 0.00822299 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.