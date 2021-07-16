Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.
Paychex stock remained flat at $$112.67 during midday trading on Friday. 10,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,821. Paychex has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.35.
In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
