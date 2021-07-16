Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Paychex stock remained flat at $$112.67 during midday trading on Friday. 10,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,821. Paychex has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

