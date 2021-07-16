PDT Partners LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,654 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SunPower worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $18,782,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $14,729,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $11,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

In other SunPower news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

