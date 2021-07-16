PDT Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in National Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

