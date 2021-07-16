PDT Partners LLC Sells 30,239 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,239 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eventbrite worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:EB opened at $16.65 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

