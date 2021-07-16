PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $241.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

