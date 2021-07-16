PDT Partners LLC Sells 71,200 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter worth $205,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.10 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $968.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

