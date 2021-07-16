Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 99.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,485 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $70,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

