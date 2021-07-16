Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,567 ($33.54).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 3,247 ($42.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,332 ($43.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,845.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

