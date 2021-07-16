Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LXI REIT (LON:LXI)

LXI REIT (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:LXI opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.88) on Monday. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 149.79 ($1.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £894.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

