Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for LXI REIT (LON:LXI)

LXI REIT (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LXI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

LXI stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. LXI REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.79 ($1.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £895.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.68.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.