Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,434.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.00. Plus500 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

