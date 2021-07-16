Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRST. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 359.40 ($4.70) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. Trustpilot Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 403.54 ($5.27). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.13.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

