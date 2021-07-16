Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PGXPF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pelangio Exploration has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.20.

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

