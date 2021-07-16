Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $9,479,200.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,476.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PTON opened at $111.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after acquiring an additional 189,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

