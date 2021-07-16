Pentwater Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 566.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275,500 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $25,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,139 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,905,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $12,446,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 547.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. 7,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

