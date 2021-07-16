Pentwater Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945,880 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises 9.5% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,000,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 56,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.00. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,544. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

