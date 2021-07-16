Pentwater Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.90% of TELA Bio worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 162,010 shares of company stock worth $2,069,493. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,327. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $218.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

