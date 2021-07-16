Pentwater Capital Management LP Sells 36,000 Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Pentwater Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Renalytix AI worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

RNLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Renalytix AI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,496. Renalytix AI plc has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.06 million and a P/E ratio of -168.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

