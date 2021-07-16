Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes $5.90 Million Position in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter valued at $6,100,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth $5,796,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth $4,398,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fly Leasing by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 247,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $516.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. Fly Leasing had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 37.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

