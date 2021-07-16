People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

