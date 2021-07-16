Pepemon Pepeballs Market Capitalization Tops $612,094.98 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $43.72 or 0.00136730 BTC on exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $612,094.98 and approximately $50,901.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00873786 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars.

