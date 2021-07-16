PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PEP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $155.27. 205,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,232. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

