Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Short Interest Down 95.6% in June

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,627,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,895,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,735,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PDAC traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 668,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,466. Peridot Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

