Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.29

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 24540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.43.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.