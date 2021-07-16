Peter Derycz Sells 28,520 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 28,520 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $84,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Peter Derycz sold 14,612 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $43,397.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,285.15.

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $40,084.46.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $470,943.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 67,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,912. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a P/E ratio of -294.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth $278,000. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

