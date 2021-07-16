PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PetIQ will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $82,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,534 in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $24,986,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 107.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 400,961 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PetIQ by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $3,254,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

