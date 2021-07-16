Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.77 ($0.05). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.33 ($0.04), with a volume of 62,324,475 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of £22.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.10.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.