Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 257.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,168 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 431.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 209,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 170,461 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 149,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $223.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

