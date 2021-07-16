PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby Sells 12,500 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 60,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,622. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.82 million, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

