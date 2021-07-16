Phala Network Price Hits $0.76 (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $137.75 million and $45.32 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00826918 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.