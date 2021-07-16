Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,201 Shares

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.
PBSV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.