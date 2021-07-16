Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,201 Shares

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

PBSV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a current ratio of 8.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

