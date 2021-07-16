Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Major Shareholder Elizabeth Plaza Sells 16,220 Shares of Stock

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) major shareholder Elizabeth Plaza sold 16,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $21,248.20. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
PBSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.20.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
