Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Major Shareholder Elizabeth Plaza Sells 16,220 Shares of Stock

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) major shareholder Elizabeth Plaza sold 16,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $21,248.20. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PBSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.