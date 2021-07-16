Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

Shares of PHTM stock opened at GBX 74.12 ($0.97) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £280.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.95. Photo-Me International has a 52 week low of GBX 41.02 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.60 ($1.04).

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac bought 53,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £41,340 ($54,010.97).

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.