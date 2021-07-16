Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $67.71

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.71, but opened at $69.56. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $67.34, with a volume of 1,269 shares changing hands.

PLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

