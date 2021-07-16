Pierre Beaurang Sells 7,500 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $198,675.00.

Pierre Beaurang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00.

NRIX stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.27. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

