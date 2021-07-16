Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1,653.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,199 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.57. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.