Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $88.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

