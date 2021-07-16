Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.04.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.00 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

