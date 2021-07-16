Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 3,676.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE PLNT opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

