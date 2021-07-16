Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Playkey has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $162,228.80 and approximately $65,888.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00834602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

