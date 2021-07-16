Plug Power’s (PLUG) Sector Underperform Rating Reiterated at COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER reissued their sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

