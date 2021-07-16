Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

PLUS opened at GBX 1,355.50 ($17.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.61. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,434.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.