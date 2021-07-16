Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,987 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 281,002 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 460,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 104,665 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 91,815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

