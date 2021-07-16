Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $841,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

