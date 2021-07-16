Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

