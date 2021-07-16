Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1,213.4% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

NYSE HAE opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

