Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 7,091 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,505.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $132.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.13. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.