Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 22,870 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

