Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPCU. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ASPCU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.